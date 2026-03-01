Sohaib Maqsood questions Shadab Khan’s role in crunch situations

Former Pakistan middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood has raised concerns about the use of Shadab Khan in high-pressure moments, questioning the team management’s clarity on his role.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sohaib Maqsood argued that there is little point in selecting a player if the captain does not have the confidence to use him in crunch situations.

whats the point of playing shadab agar captain ku crunch situation main confidence ho nah usku bowling denay ka??? your wrist spinner os supposed to be taking wickets or bowling in the middle overs — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) February 28, 2026

He suggested that Shadab Khan, being a wrist spinner, should be entrusted with the responsibility of breaking partnerships rather than being sidelined when the match hangs in the balance.

“What is the benefit of playing Shadab Khan if the captain does not feel confident enough to give him the ball in a crucial phase?” Sohaib wrote. He emphasised that wrist spinners are typically match-winners who require backing, especially during the middle overs when teams look to consolidate or accelerate.

Sohaib Maqsood further explained that the primary role of a wrist spinner is to take wickets and disrupt momentum. “Your wrist spinners are supposed to take wickets while bowling in the middle overs,” he stated, underlining the attacking nature of the role.

The remarks have sparked discussion among fans and analysts about whether Pakistan’s team strategy fully utilises the strengths of its key players.