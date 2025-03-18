Sohaib Maqsood slams Hasan Nawaz’s batting approach in NZ series

Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood has slammed debutant Hasan Nawaz’s shot selection in the ongoing PAK vs NZ T20I series.

The right-handed batter made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in the first T20I against New Zealand on March 16.

However, he failed to make his mark and was dismissed for a duck.

In the second game, Hasan Nawaz fell for duck for the second consecutive, becoming the sixth batter to bag the unwanted record.

Following the second PAK vs NZ T20I, Sohaib Maqsood criticised the opening batter over his batting approach which he likened to that of a club cricket.

Maqsood recalled meeting the emerging Pakistan cricket team batter a few months ago and telling him to concentrate on his batting practice instead of playing for local clubs on daily wages.

“I told him that he was an exceptional T20 batter. I advised him to stop playing club cricket all year for some money. Instead, he should train for international cricket,” the Pakistan batter said.

According to Sohaib Maqsood, international cricket is entirely different from local club cricket and players need to play according to the conditions against international teams.

“It looked like Hasan Nawaz was playing club cricket against New Zealand. He was slogging like a tailender,” the Pakistan batter said.

It is to be noted here that the Pakistan cricket team trail the five-match PAK vs NZ T20I series 0-2 after losing the first two games.

The national side will face New Zealand in the must-win third T20I on Friday.