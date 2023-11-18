Sohaib Nisar murder mystery solved

KARACHI: The murder mystery of biomechanical engineer Sohaib Nisar has been solved by Karachi police, ARY News reported.

Sohaib Nisar, the only son of his parents was shot dead in Sachal Scheme 33 area of Karachi. Initially, the case was reported as a street crime but the investigation revealed shocking details regarding his murder.

According to SHO Sachal Aurangzeb Khattak, Sohaib was shot in the head by his childhood friend Asim over a money dispute in Sir Syed Chowk, Scheme 33.

Despite severe criticism, the police continued their investigation and found out the prime suspect in the murder case.

The main suspect Asim who was a friend of the deceased Sohaib for over 40 years, used to reside in Somar Goth.

However, when the police conducted a raid on the suspect’s residence on intelligence information, Asim was found dead as he had committed suicide after locking himself in his room.

The police officials stated that Sohaib Nisar and Asim had a dispute over Rs 20 million which led to the murder of Sohaib Nisar by his friend Asim.

The CCTV footage also showed the main suspect taking Sohaib’s vehicle and later disposed of two mobile phones in the nearby slums.

Moreover, police recovered a laptop, pistol, bullet shell and other belongings from the prime suspect’s residence and also confiscated the vehicle of deceased engineer while further investigation is underway.