Sohail Abdul Nasir to become NAB deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Sohail Abdul Nasir as the deputy chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet meeting was held at PM House in Islamabad on Wednesday under the chair of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet’s Committee on Privatisation.

The Cabinet members also cleared Ihtesham Qadir for appointment as NAB prosecutor general.

In a major move, the cabinet also gave its nod to appoint financial advisers for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The cabinet members also deliberated in detail on the prevailing situation in the country with particular focus on the law and order situation.

Earlier in September, Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau – Zahir Shah – on Monday also resigned from his office.

Sources revealed that the Deputy Chairman NAB – Zahir Shah – submitted his resignation to Chairman NAB, meanwhile, the reasons for his resignation are still yet to be known.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah had been appointed as the deputy chairman of the accountability watchdog after the slot became vacant following Hussain Asghar’s resignation.