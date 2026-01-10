CM KP Sohail Afridi criticises Punjab treatment, praises Sindh government

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sohail Afridi has said he was treated with respect by the Sindh government, while alleging he faced disrespect in Punjab, adding that “those who give respect will receive respect in return”.

Speaking at a “Meet the Press” event at the Karachi Press Club, Sophail Afridi said the current administration in Sindh still reflected the legacy of former Prime Ministers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He then remarked, satirically, that it remained to be seen whether the government would continue in the same vein or become “Zardari’s government”.

On the issue of talks with the federal government, Sohail Afridi reiterated the position of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, saying dialogue was necessary but questioning the authority of those representing the government.

“The key issue is how empowered the other side is,” he said, adding that he had not been in contact with anyone regarding negotiations.

The KP chief minister said he had been instructed by his party leader to prepare for a street movement. “If there is resistance, there will be reconciliation,” he said.

Addressing security concerns, Sohail Afridi said his party opposed all militant groups, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He argued that efforts to end terrorism should not be decided behind closed doors and called for the involvement of the KP government, which had been elected with a public mandate.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a democratic government chosen by the people,” he said. “If terrorism is to be tackled effectively, it is essential to engage with those who represent the province.”