Sohail Afridi faces ATC move to declare him a proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has begun proceedings to declare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and several others proclaimed offenders after repeated failures to appear in cases linked to the November 26 protest, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain.

According to details, CTD Islamabad formally requested the ATC to initiate proclamation proceedings, stating that Sohail Afridi is nominated in terrorism-related cases but has continuously avoided appearing before the court.

The CTD informed the judge that non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Afridi and co-accused Meena Khan Afridi and Dr Amjad have remained unexecuted.

The CTD petition requested that a proclamation under Section 87 be issued, declaring all accused individuals as proclaimed offenders.

The court, acknowledging the warrants’ non-execution and multiple ignored summons, directed authorities to paste proclamation notices outside the residences of Sohail Afridi, Meena Khan Afridi, and Dr Amjad.

CTD Islamabad further stated that two terrorism cases are registered against Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in the federal capital.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (KP CM), Sohail Afridi, said IHC CJ Justice Dogar ‘denied’ meeting him as he sought meeting permission with the party founder.

Sohail Afridi, Aleema Khanum, and their legal team reached the IHC to file plea for meeting with the PTI founder and meet the CJ, but later, departed after being informed by the Chief Justice’s secretary office that the meeting could not take place.

Speaking to the media at the Islamabad High Court, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said, “We were not heard. A message was conveyed from the Chief Justice stating that he cannot meet us.”

He further announced that it has been decided not to allow the National Assembly and Senate sessions to proceed today. Sohail Afridi said that next Tuesday, supporters will gather outside the Islamabad High Court as well as outside Adiala Jail.

“What is happening today will be remembered and will never be forgotten,” the KP CM said, adding that the sit-in outside Adiala Jail has concluded and the next course of action will be announced on Tuesday.