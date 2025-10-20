Sohail Afridi’s decision to return bulletproof vehicles ‘irresponsible,’ says Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has strongly criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for deciding to return the bulletproof vehicles provided by the federal government, calling it an “irresponsible and regrettable move” amid an escalating terror threat in the province, ARY News reported.

Talal Chaudhry said the federal government has already transferred over Rs600 billion to the KP administration, yet “the provincial government has failed to account for the funds so far.”

He said the vehicles supplied to KP were of international security standards and were meant to protect police officers and personnel engaged in counterterrorism operations.

“These vehicles are the same type being used by our security forces nationwide,” the minister said. “Returning them at such a critical time shows the KP government’s lack of seriousness.”

Talal Chaudhry added that the federal government had also provided bulletproof jackets, night-vision equipment, and modern weapons to strengthen KP’s counterterrorism capacity.

“By rejecting these vehicles, the provincial government has left police officers vulnerable to terrorist attacks,” he warned. “This childish and immature decision has endangered the lives of brave police personnel.”

He further said the federal government remains committed to equipping law enforcement agencies in KP with advanced technology and arms until terrorism is completely defeated.

“Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s decision is both disappointing and dangerous,” Talal concluded, urging the KP government to act responsibly and ensure the safety of citizens and security forces.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi criticized federal decisions taken “behind closed doors,” reaffirming that his government will not accept policies that undermine the province’s autonomy, security, or dignity of its people.

Addressing reporters in Peshawar, CM Sohail Afridi clarified that during the Prime Minister’s recent meeting, he had sent Chief Secretary KP and Advisor Muzammil Aslam to represent the province, as the discussion focused on Afghan refugees rather than law and order.

He said Muzammil Aslam was chosen because “he has been closely involved with provincial affairs for the past 19 months.”

Sohail Afridi reiterated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s firm stance on the repatriation of Afghan refugees. “Those who have lived in Pakistan for 40 to 45 years will be sent back respectfully,” he stated, adding that the Prime Minister agreed to increase border entry and exit points to facilitate their return.

However, Afridi stressed that “refugee camps cannot be emptied overnight,” calling for sufficient time to ensure an orderly process.