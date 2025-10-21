Talal Chaudhry dubs Sohail Afridi as ‘Sohail Buzdar’, calls him ineffective leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has lashed out at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, accusing him of incompetence and deliberate political theatrics aimed at pleasing his party’s founder.

Addressing a press conference, Talal Chaudhry claimed that Sohail Afridi was “intentionally appointed as a weak chief minister to stage dramas and blackmail the state”. He said changing the chief minister would not stop Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign, stressing that “this war will continue under the National Action Plan — what needs to change is the mindset, not the leadership.”

Talal Chaudhry revealed that the federal government had provided modern bulletproof vehicles to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, but the provincial government refused to accept them, calling them “old.” He said each bulletproof vehicle is worth around Rs 100 million and is equipped with international-standard security features.

“The same vehicles are used by federal ministers, security officials, and even the interior minister himself,” Chaudhry noted, adding that “many officers across Pakistan still use even older vehicles.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He criticized the KP government for failing to equip its Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Safe City projects properly, despite receiving Rs 600 billion in additional federal funds.

“The federal government has sacrificed its own resources to provide bulletproof jackets, night-vision devices, and weapons to KP,” he said. “But the provincial leadership doesn’t want to fight terrorists — it only wants to exploit the situation politically.”

The minister accused Sohail Afridi’s administration of returning federal assistance for political point-scoring, saying, “You are not fighting the war; you are ducking it. If you didn’t like our model of bulletproof vehicles, you could have offered your own.”

Chaudhry further alleged that the TLP leadership was under financial scrutiny, revealing that 100 bank accounts linked to the party were identified, containing millions in transactions.

“They called interest haram but were earning profit from the same banking system,” he said. “We even recovered 69 branded foreign watches from TLP leaders’ residences — more than what Toshakhana ever received.”

He also claimed that TLP’s recent protest march had “nothing to do with Palestine” and was instead politically motivated.

Touching upon the broader fight against terrorism, Talal Chaudhry said Pakistan had largely defeated militancy during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, with terrorism eliminated from “FATA to Karachi and Quetta to Khyber.” He urged political parties to unite behind security forces rather than hinder their operations.

“Security forces are sacrificing their lives; political forces must stand behind them,” he asserted. “Pakistan cannot afford the politics of chaos and extremism.”

Chaudhry confirmed that the Punjab government has sent a reference to the Interior Ministry regarding TLP, containing “eye-opening evidence”. He said the ministry was reviewing it on constitutional and legal grounds before taking a final decision.

He concluded by emphasizing that all state institutions support the government’s anti-terror stance, saying “there is no room in the Constitution for extremist politics.”

Talal Chaudhry also reiterated his party’s respect for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying the government always seeks to take him into confidence on national issues.