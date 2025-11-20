Sohail Afridi’s speech triggers urgent ECP meeting on code of conduct violations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken serious notice of the recent remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and has called an emergency meeting to review the situation, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Commission will examine possible legal action over the statements delivered during a public gathering in Havellian.

The controversy began when Sohail Afridi addressed a crowd in Havellian during the ongoing by-election campaign. During his speech, he reportedly used language that the Election Commission of Pakistan considers threatening, hostile, and aimed at influencing government employees on election duty.

Sources inside the Commission say the tone and content of his remarks raised red flags, especially because such comments came from a sitting chief minister.

According to initial assessments, Sohail Afridi made multiple comments related to the responsibilities of government officials during the by-election, and these comments were seen as an attempt to pressure administrative staff.

The ECP believes the words used by the chief minister may amount to intimidation, which is a direct violation of the election code of conduct.

Authorities familiar with the matter say the Commission is particularly concerned because the remarks came from someone holding the province’s highest executive office.

The ECP has stressed that no public official, including Sohail Afridi, can interfere with election staff or attempt to influence the process in any manner. The emergency meeting is expected to review recordings of the speech and determine whether a formal notice or disciplinary action should be issued.

A senior election official noted that Sohail Afridi’s remarks could potentially undermine the neutrality of the electoral process and create unnecessary pressure on government institutions responsible for managing the by-election.

The Commission believes such behaviour, if left unchecked, could set a dangerous precedent for future elections.

The Election Commission has reiterated that the integrity of the electoral process cannot be compromised and any threatening language, even from Sohail Afridi, will be dealt with strictly under the law.