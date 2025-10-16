KP CM Sohail Afridi returns without meeting PTI founder at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday returned from Adiala Jail without meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying that despite prior intimation, no clearance was granted by the Punjab and federal authorities, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Sohail Afridi stated that he had formally informed both the Punjab and federal governments about his planned visit but had received no response. “The Prime Minister congratulated me and said he would check and get back, but I received no answer,” he noted.

Sohail Afridi said he had come to meet his party leader to present suggestions regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet. “The KP cabinet will be formed in consultation with the PTI founder,” he asserted.

He added that an advisory council would also be established under his leadership. “As Chief Minister, I will form the advisory council — who else will?” he remarked.

Sohail Afridi reiterated that PTI has always believed in peaceful political struggle. “The option of peaceful protest is always open for us,” he said.

Reaffirming his priorities, the KP chief minister stated, “For us, Pakistan comes first — everything else comes after.”

Before leaving the Dahgal checkpoint after being denied access to Adiala Jail, Afridi thanked his supporters, saying, “I appreciate all friends who stood with me. We tried all possible means today, and we will try again.”

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had formally communicated with the federal and Punjab governments to make the necessary arrangements for the meeting.

The provincial Home Department has sent an official letter to the Federal Secretary for Interior and the Punjab Secretary for Interior, requesting coordination to facilitate Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s visit.

Officials said the meeting between Sohail Afridi and Imran Khan is expected to cover key political and administrative matters concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PTI’s ongoing political strategy.