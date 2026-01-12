PPP-Led Sindh govt created barriers for PTI rally: Sohail Afridi

KARACHI: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has claimed that attempts were made to disrupt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh, ARY News reported.

Speaking after the event, Sohail Afridi said police detained PTI workers and placed barriers on roads to prevent people from reaching the venue. He claimed that despite these measures, a large number of party workers and supporters still managed to gather.

According to Sohail Afridi, PTI did not receive fair treatment in Punjab in the past and faced similar difficulties in Sindh. He alleged that the Sindh government created hurdles to stop the rally but failed to discourage supporters.

He claimed that the people of Karachi proved through their presence that the nation continues to stand with PTI’s founding leadership. Sohail Afridi said party workers removed obstacles on their own and ensured the public gathering remained successful.

The PTI leader further alleged that those who present themselves as supporters of democracy are acting against democratic values. He accused the Sindh government of disrespecting Sindhi cultural symbols, including the Sindhi cap and Ajrak, adding that the public would not forget or forgive such actions.

Sohail Afridi also claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has altered the constitutional structure of the country and alleged that Sindh is currently facing what he described as a dictatorial style of governance.

He stated that PTI would not allow anyone to deprive people of their rights and alleged that blocking routes to the rally reflected what he called fascist behavior by the Sindh government.

Sohail Afridi-led PTI Rally Triggers Massive Traffic Gridlock Across Karachi

Earlier, the PTI public gathering caused widespread traffic disruption across Karachi, with major roads and key intersections coming to a standstill.

Police vehicles were positioned on all routes leading to Numaish Chowrangi, effectively sealing off the area. The congestion was not limited to the rally site, as traffic jams spread to several parts of the city.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on Rashid Minhas Road, bringing traffic to a crawl. Police units were also deployed near the Federal Urdu University in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, adding to the pressure on surrounding roads.

Heavy traffic was reported on University Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road near Hassan Square, where cars and motorcycles remained stuck for extended periods. Severe congestion was also observed from Ghareebabad to Karsaz.

One commuter said it took nearly two hours to travel a distance of just two kilometers, highlighting the scale of the disruption caused by the situation.