CM Afridi clarifies Afghan refugee stance, says repatriation to be ‘respectful and gradual’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has criticized federal decisions taken “behind closed doors,” reaffirming that his government will not accept policies that undermine the province’s autonomy, security, or dignity of its people.

Addressing reporters in Peshawar, CM Sohail Afridi clarified that during the Prime Minister’s recent meeting, he had sent Chief Secretary KP and Advisor Muzammil Aslam to represent the province, as the discussion focused on Afghan refugees rather than law and order. He said Muzammil Aslam was chosen because “he has been closely involved with provincial affairs for the past 19 months.”

Sohail Afridi reiterated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s firm stance on the repatriation of Afghan refugees. “Those who have lived in Pakistan for 40 to 45 years will be sent back respectfully,” he stated, adding that the Prime Minister agreed to increase border entry and exit points to facilitate their return. However, Afridi stressed that “refugee camps cannot be emptied overnight,” calling for sufficient time to ensure an orderly process.

The Chief Minister revealed that the federal government has issued a notification to dismantle Afghan refugee camps, noting that while there are 13 such camps nationwide, 42 are located in KP alone. He said his upcoming meeting with the PTI founder will take place before any formal engagement with the Prime Minister on the issue.

Commenting on regional developments, Sohail Afridi welcomed the Doha talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan as a positive move but expressed concern that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not taken into confidence.

On internal security, Afridi praised the KP Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for serving on the front line against terrorism, but criticized the federal government for providing expired and faulty bulletproof vehicles to the provincial police. “We have decided to return these unfit vehicles to the federation,” he said.

Sohail Afridi warned that KP would no longer accept policies made “in closed rooms,” directing provincial institutions and bureaucracy to assert the province’s constitutional rights. “Talking about the Constitution and the law is not rebellion — if that’s considered confrontation with the federation, then I will continue to speak,” he said.

He pledged that the sanctity of home and privacy will be protected in KP, and no political worker will be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO). The Chief Minister also announced that students will not face cases for political activity.

In development initiatives, Sohail Afridi directed the establishment of medical colleges and universities in tribal districts, reaffirmed the continuation of Ehsaas welfare programs, and announced the upcoming inauguration of the New Billion Tree Tsunami project.

“This time, real change will be visible in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he declared, vowing zero tolerance for corruption and ensuring that all appointments and transfers will be made on merit.

Sohail Afridi also criticized Punjab’s decision to block the supply of wheat to KP, saying it has already led to a rise in bread prices. He announced plans to present the case before the public in Charsadda on Friday, adding, “If I am not allowed to meet the PTI founder, I will take my case directly to the people.”

The KP Assembly session was adjourned until 2 p.m tomorrow.