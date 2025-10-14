Governor should immediately administer oath to Sohail Afridi: PHC

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday announced its verdict regarding the oath-taking ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister-elect, Sohail Afridi.

The court directed KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to Sohail Afridi by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

The PHC bench, led by Chief Justice SM Attique Shah, delivered the verdict following a petition filed by members of the provincial assembly, including the KP Assembly speaker, under Article 255 of the Constitution.

The petition sought an immediate swearing-in of the newly elected chief minister. The petition also called for an alternative authority, such as the speaker or another official, to administer the oath if the governor is unavailable.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general informed the court that the governor was currently abroad on an official visit but was expected to return by 2 p.m. tomorrow. The attorney general added that the matter would be addressed once Governor Faisal Karim Kundi returned.

Chief Justice SM Attique Shah inquired about the governor’s stance on administering the oath. In response, the attorney general clarified that Governor Kundi had called Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss the approval of his resignation.

“Tell us clearly whether or not the governor expressed consent to administer the oath?” the PHC CJ asked. In response, the additional attorney general said the matter would be decided once the governor returns.

He also informed the court that Governor Kundi has nominated Advocate Amir Javed to present arguments on his behalf who argued that, “until the new chief minister assumes office, the outgoing chief minister will continue to run official affairs.”

PHC CJ Shah, observed that such a situation would only arise if there had been no election. “But in this case, the election has already taken place,” he remarked, adding that other political parties had also submitted nomination papers for the chief minister’s slot.

Salman Akram Raja, representing the petitioner, argued that Ali Amin Gandapur had also admitted resigning as the CM on the assembly floor a day earlier.

“Gandapur himself acknowledged his resignation in the assembly and was the first to cast a vote for Sohail Afridi,” Raja said.

He argued that the governor had raised objections over the signature on the resignation document, adding, “Once Gandapur himself accepted it, the question of signature no longer remains.”

“It is now the need of the hour that the newly elected chief minister takes the oath and the province begins to function normally.”

Raja also argued that the governor had already expressed his unwillingness to administer the oath.

After considering all arguments, the PHC announced its verdict, directing the governor to administer the oath tomorrow, failing which the speaker would be authorized to do so.