May 9 riots: KP CM Sohail Afridi, other PTI leaders' presence confirmed in Punjab Forensic report

The presence of several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) figures, including KP CM Sohail Afridi and others during the May 9 incidents in Peshawar has been confirmed following the completion of video verification.

As per details, the video authentication process related to the May 9 unrest in Peshawar has been finalised, and a report prepared by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency has been completed.

The report confirms the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, along with Kamran Bangash, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Irfan Saleem.

The report is based on video footage contained in a USB submitted to Peshawar’s Sharki police station. At the request of the Peshawar Police, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency carried out a detailed analysis of the video and audio-visual material.

According to the findings, no evidence of editing was found in several videos. However, in a few clips, the addition of logos and text was identified.

The report further states that in two videos featuring Sohail Afridi and Irfan Saleem, signs of clip splicing were detected.

It adds that Sohail Afridi’s profile photograph was matched with the individual seen in the May 9 footage, confirming that both images show the same person. Similarly, Irfan Saleem’s profile picture was verified against the videos and confirmed to match. The report also confirms that the individuals appearing in the videos correspond to the profile images of Kamran Bangash and Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

The forensic analysis was limited strictly to visual material and was completed between 19 and 23 December 2025.

It is pertinent to note that the Anti-Terrorism Court had sought a report from police in connection with the Radio Pakistan attack case, following which the footage was sent for forensic examination.