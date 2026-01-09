KP CM Sohail Afridi’s Sindh visit extended under revised schedule
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 09, 2026
KARACHI: The schedule of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s visit to Sindh has been revised, with the tour extended by one additional day and now spanning four days
According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has submitted the updated visit schedule to the Commissioner Karachi.
Under the revised programme, CM KP Sohail Afridi will meet Sindh Chief Minister on January 12. On the same day, he is also scheduled to visit the Sindh High Court Bar Association.
The meeting with FPCCI office-bearers has been cancelled, while the KP chief minister will instead hold talks with the All Karachi Traders Alliance.
Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will also visit the MWM centre in Karachi, where he will meet party leaders.
Sohail Afridi will visit Hyderabad on January 10 as part of his Sindh engagements.
Sources said the revised schedule reflects adjustments made for political and organisational meetings during the extended visit.
Sindh Govt, PTI Coordinated Ahead of Sohail Afridi’s visit
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was planning a visit to Sindh, and both provincial authorities were coordinating to ensure proper protocol and a smooth trip.
According to sources, the Sindh government reached out to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership regarding the arrangements. Former Sindh Finance Minister Nasir Hussain Shah reportedly contacted PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh to convey that CM KP would be welcomed in Sindh and provided the necessary protocol.
Nair Hussain Shah emphasized that any issues similar to those experienced in Punjab would not occur in Sindh, adding that the decision had the backing of the party’s senior leadership.
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirmed the communication and conveyed the Sindh government’s message to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.
Sohail Afridi expressed his gratitude to the Sindh authorities, stating that he did not require any additional protocol. He also emphasized that political activities should be allowed in Sindh according to the constitution and that he should be able to meet party supporters.