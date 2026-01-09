KP CM Sohail Afridi’s Sindh visit extended under revised schedule

KARACHI: The schedule of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s visit to Sindh has been revised, with the tour extended by one additional day and now spanning four days

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has submitted the updated visit schedule to the Commissioner Karachi.

Under the revised programme, CM KP Sohail Afridi will meet Sindh Chief Minister on January 12. On the same day, he is also scheduled to visit the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

The meeting with FPCCI office-bearers has been cancelled, while the KP chief minister will instead hold talks with the All Karachi Traders Alliance.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will also visit the MWM centre in Karachi, where he will meet party leaders.

Sohail Afridi will visit Hyderabad on January 10 as part of his Sindh engagements.

Sources said the revised schedule reflects adjustments made for political and organisational meetings during the extended visit.

Sindh Govt, PTI Coordinated Ahead of Sohail Afridi’s visit