Sindh govt, PTI coordinating ahead of KP CM Afridi’s visit: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is planning a visit to Sindh, and both provincial authorities are coordinating to ensure proper protocol and a smooth trip, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

According to sources, the Sindh government reached out to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership regarding the arrangements. Former Sindh Finance Minister Nasir Hussain Shah reportedly contacted PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh to convey that Sohail Afridi would be welcomed in Sindh and provided the necessary protocol.

Nair Hussain Shah emphasized that any issues similar to those experienced in Punjab would not occur in Sindh, adding that the decision had the backing of the party’s senior leadership.

Haleem Adil Sheikh confirmed the communication and conveyed the Sindh government’s message to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

Sohail Afridi expressed his gratitude to the Sindh authorities, stating that he did not require any additional protocol. He also emphasized that political activities should be allowed in Sindh according to the constitution and that he should be able to meet party supporters.

Sources said Sohail Afridi is also expected to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his visit. The Sindh government has assured that all protocol arrangements will be provided in accordance with the law, ensuring a smooth and constitutionally compliant visit.

Sohail Afridi Writes To Punjab Govt Over Alleged Protocol Violations

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had formally written to the Punjab government, raised serious concerns over alleged violations of protocol during his recent visit to the province.

In the letter, the KP chief minister stated that he was subjected to inappropriate behavior and discourtesy during his visit to Punjab. He termed the treatment meted out to him as an insult to the public mandate he represents.

Sohail Afridi further noted that security arrangements during the visit were unnecessary and excessive. According to the letter, the closure of public places due to heightened security caused severe inconvenience to ordinary citizens.

The chief minister also objected to being denied access to motorway service areas, calling it a serious issue that added to the difficulties faced during the visit.