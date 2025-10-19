KP CM Sohail Afridi warns of strong response to any Afghan aggression, reaffirms support for Pak Army

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has vowed that any aggression from Afghanistan — or any other country — will be met with a strong and befitting response, reaffirming his full support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Speaking informally to journalists in Peshawar, Afridi said, “Anyone who attacks Pakistan, including Afghanistan, will be responded to accordingly. We stand firmly with our army.”

He emphasized the need for the federal government to consult KP on all policies related to Afghanistan, especially those directly affecting the province. “Whatever policy is adopted regarding Afghanistan, KP must be taken into confidence,” he asserted.

The chief minister said that around 800,000 Afghan refugees have already returned from KP, while 1.2 million remain in the province. He stressed that the remaining refugees will be repatriated in a dignified and respectful manner.

“Afghan refugees have spent a long time here. Now it is time for their respectful return,” he remarked.

Afridi said his top priorities include maintaining law and order, ensuring development, and promoting good governance. He welcomed constructive criticism but urged that it should not harm the province’s interests.

Afridi clarified that his appointment was not made against anyone, adding, “We stand for the rule of law. We are fighting our case in the courts, and if we are denied justice, we will protest.”

Afridi expressed dissatisfaction over the police report regarding activist Sanam Javed’s arrest, suggesting a more thorough review is needed.

Afridi said that if he is unable to meet PTI founder Imran Khan, the provincial cabinet would still be finalized after consultations with the party leadership. He confirmed that the current KP Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police would continue in their positions for now.

“The cabinet will include only those approved by the party founder,” he said, adding that Muzzammil Aslam is the only confirmed name so far.

He dismissed reports of forming an ‘Advisory Council’, stating that no such discussion had taken place within the party.

“As a worker, as the party’s organizational head, and as Chief Minister, I am accountable only to the party founder,” he said. “I agree that the government should not be used to carry out party work”.