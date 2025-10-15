KP CM Sohail Afridi to meet PTI founder at Adiala Jail tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has decided to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Thursday, ARY News reported citing official sources.

According to details, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally communicated with the federal and Punjab governments to make the necessary arrangements for the meeting.

The provincial Home Department has sent an official letter to the Federal Secretary for Interior and the Punjab Secretary for Interior, requesting coordination to facilitate Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s visit.

Officials said the meeting between Sohail Afridi and Imran Khan is expected to cover key political and administrative matters concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PTI’s ongoing political strategy.

Earlier today, an official notification confirming Sohail Afridi’s appointment as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was issued.

According to details, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administered the oath of office to Sohail Afridi earlier today in an official ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

Following the oath-taking, the provincial Department of Administration released a formal notification, directing Sohail Afridi to assume his duties as chief minister under Article 130 of the Constitution.

The notification marks the formal beginning of Afridi’s tenure as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) announced its verdict regarding the oath-taking ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister-elect, Sohail Afridi.

The court directed KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to Sohail Afridi by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

The PHC bench, led by Chief Justice SM Attique Shah, delivered the verdict following a petition filed by members of the provincial assembly, including the KP Assembly speaker, under Article 255 of the Constitution.

The petition sought an immediate swearing-in of the newly elected chief minister. The petition also called for an alternative authority, such as the speaker or another official, to administer the oath if the governor is unavailable.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general informed the court that the governor was currently abroad on an official visit but was expected to return by 2 p.m. tomorrow. The attorney general added that the matter would be addressed once Governor Faisal Karim Kundi returned.