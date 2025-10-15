KP CM Sohail Afridi to meet PTI founder at Adiala Jail tomorrow

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 15, 2025
    • -
  • 358 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
KP CM Sohail Afridi to meet PTI founder at Adiala Jail tomorrow
Share Post Using...