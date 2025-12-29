KP CM Sohail Afridi writes to Punjab govt over alleged protocol violations

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has formally written to the Punjab government, raising serious concerns over alleged violations of protocol during his recent visit to the province, ARY News reported.

In the letter, the KP chief minister stated that he was subjected to inappropriate behavior and discourtesy during his visit to Punjab. He termed the treatment meted out to him as an insult to the public mandate he represents.

Sohail Afridi further noted that security arrangements during the visit were unnecessary and excessive. According to the letter, the closure of public places due to heightened security caused severe inconvenience to ordinary citizens.

The chief minister also objected to being denied access to motorway service areas, calling it a serious issue that added to the difficulties faced during the visit.

In his letter, Sohail Afridi alleged that a campaign was launched on social media to defame him, including attempts to link him with drug-related allegations. He strongly condemned what he described as a character assassination campaign.

“These actions undermine inter-provincial harmony,” the chief minister wrote, stressing that such conduct could have long-term implications for relations between provinces.

The letter to Punjab govt has been declared an official record for any future legal or administrative action, signaling that the KP government may pursue the matter further if necessary.

Sohail Afridi Among Five PTI MPAs Declared Proclaimed Offenders

On December 17, 2025, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and four other PTI MPAs as proclaimed offenders after they repeatedly failed to appear before the court in cases related to the November 26 protest.

The ATC also declared provincial minister Meena Khan Afridi, Shafiullah Jan, Iqbal Afridi, and Amjad Ali as proclaimed offenders, as all the accused ignored multiple court summons.

The hearing was presided over by ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain. On the court’s order, advertisements were published in newspapers formally declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders.

According to the court’s proclamation notice, the accused have been directed to appear before the court within 30 days, failing which further legal action will be initiated.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad had requested the ATC to initiate proclamation proceedings, stating that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is nominated in terrorism-related cases but has consistently avoided court appearances.

The CTD informed the court that non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Sohail Afridi, Meena Khan Afridi, Dr Amjad, and others have remained unexecuted. The department requested the issuance of proclamations under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code.