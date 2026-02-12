'Net billing will push solar consumers to battery system in Pakistan'

Pakistan Solar Association President Hasnat Ahmed. said that the the introduction of a new net billing system for solar consumers is likely to drive people towards battery storage solutions in the country.

Speaking on ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Hasnat Ahmed warned that the move would undermine public trust in the government, adding that consumers troubled by high electricity bills would now prefer battery systems over grid-connected solar solutions.

He said the shift by the Ministry of Energy and NEPRA from net metering to net billing would discourage new consumers from installing solar systems. Those already using solar power, he added, have also been left uncertain about their future options.

Explaining the difference, Hasnat Ahmed said net metering allowed consumers to use electricity generated by their solar panels for personal needs and supply surplus power to the national grid. When required, consumers could draw electricity back from the grid, often resulting in significantly reduced bills — and in some cases, zero billing.

Under the new system, however, solar users will be forced to sell excess electricity to the grid at extremely low rates, while purchasing power at the same high tariffs paid by non-solar consumers when their own generation falls short.

PM Sharif takes notice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took notice of the new regulations issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concerning solar energy.

Chairing a special meeting on the matter, the Prime Minister directed the Power Division to file a review appeal with NEPRA to ensure the protection of existing contracts of solar consumers. He emphasised that all possible measures must be taken to safeguard the rights of current solar users.

The Prime Minister further stated that the burden of 466,000 solar consumers should not be shifted onto more than 37.6 million other electricity users. He instructed the Power Division to formulate a comprehensive strategy addressing the issue.