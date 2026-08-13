Solar Eclipse August 12 2026: Exact time, where to see it & how to watch safely

Skywatchers across parts of the Northern Hemisphere are observing a rare total solar eclipse as the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, briefly turning day into night along a narrow corridor of totality.

Marking the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999, the event features a path of totality crossing Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and a small portion of Portugal before ending at sunset.

Global Timings and Viewing Path

The astronomical event follows a strict timeline as the Moon’s shadow sweeps across the globe:

The partial solar eclipse on August 12, 2026 kicks off at 15:34 GMT, beginning over the extreme northern regions.

Totality starts at 16:58 GMT with first land contact in Greenland. The eclipse reaches its maximum over Reykjavík, Iceland at around 17:48 GMT, which is 5:48 p.m. local time.

It then peaks over Western Spain at about 18:27 GMT, or 8:27 p.m. local time.

The event wraps up when totality ends globally at 18:34 GMT, as the Moon’s shadow exits Earth’s surface over the Mediterranean.

Is the Eclipse Visible in South Asia?

Because the solar eclipse aligns with nighttime hours across Asia, observers in Pakistan, India, and surrounding regions cannot see the event directly in the sky.

For enthusiasts in non-viewing zones, real-time broadcasts provided by space agencies offer complete coverage from telescopes deployed along the path of totality in Iceland and Spain.

Safe Viewing Practices

Astronomers emphasize that looking directly at the Sun during a partial eclipse—or outside the brief moments of totality—can cause permanent eye damage.