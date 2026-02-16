LHC issues written order on plea challenging solar net metering regulations

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a written order on a petition challenging NEPRA regulations and government policy concerning solar net metering.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha released a two-page written verdict, observing that the issues raised in the petition are of serious importance.

The court has sought responses from the federal government, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, and Lahore Electric Supply Company.

The Attorney General for Pakistan has also been summoned to assist the court.

According to the petition, replacing net metering with net billing amounts to an infringement of consumers’ rights. It argues that NEPRA’s newly introduced regulations are in violation of the Constitution.

The petitioner maintains that the government has reneged on its earlier commitment to provide unit-for-unit compensation under the net metering framework.

It is further contended that the new policy has placed an additional financial burden on citizens who invested in solar energy systems.

The court has been requested to order the continuation of the previous net metering policy and to suspend the implementation of the newly introduced regulations until a final decision is reached.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently taking notice of the new regulations of solar energy issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) directed the Power Division to file a review appeal with NEPRA to ensure the protection of existing contracts of solar consumers. He emphasised that all possible measures must be taken to safeguard the rights of current solar users.