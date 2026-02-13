Solar Net Metering: PPP voices dissatisfaction with PML-N govt: Sources

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed strong discontent with the federal government over several key issues, including the recent decision regarding solar net metering, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources revealed that President Asif Ali Zardari raised the solar net metering issue during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadar yesterday.

Despite objections from allied parties, the federal government has moved forward with its decision on the matter.

According to PPP insiders, the party has developed significant differences with the federal government over various legislative bills.

Former Prime Minister and senior PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf also reportedly complained about the “attitude” of both the federal and Punjab governments toward the party.

Furthermore, the President expressed grief and concern over the federal government’s handling of several matters in Punjab, the sources added.

Minister of Energy Awais Leghari on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the shifting of net metering to net billing has been stopped and the bills will be issued according to the net metering.

Minister said that the regulator has changed regulations with regard to the net metering five times. “The net metering system was introduced in 2017, change in the regulations has caused objections and it was termed as violation of the contract,” minister said.

He said all political parties and the government allies have expressed concern and demanded withdrawal of the change in the regulations.

Awais Leghari said that the solar energy’s volume has been 20 to 22 thousand megawatts in country, while 6,000 megawatts of them have been on the net metering system.

He told the house that there are around 35 million consumers on the national grid. Minister said that by 2034 Pakistan would be generating 90 % environment friendly electricity.

He said the prime minister has directed to stop shifting from net metering to net billing and immediate contact with the NEPRA for review. “On the prime minister’s direction, the matter being reviewed”.

He said the adverse impact of the changed regulations over existing consumers has been stopped.

People’s Party member Sharmeela Farooqi alleged that the corruption and mismanagement being kept under the carpet. “Around 4.66 Lac net-metering consumers had reposed their confidence over the government’s green policy but the government betrayed them”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently taking notice of the new regulations of solar energy issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) directed the Power Division to file a review appeal with NEPRA to ensure the protection of existing contracts of solar consumers. He emphasised that all possible measures must be taken to safeguard the rights of current solar users.

The Prime Minister further stated that the burden of 466,000 solar consumers should not be shifted onto over 37.6 million other electricity users. He instructed the Power Division to formulate a comprehensive strategy addressing the issue.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) introduced nationwide net billing system under new Net Metering Regulations 2026 notification.

These updated rules also extended to the biogas consumers.

According to the new regulations, electricity will be purchased from net metering consumers at the national average energy price.

Consumers who provide additional electricity to the national grid will be paid on a quarterly basis.

The agreement duration for net metering was set at five years.