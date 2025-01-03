Last date for free solar panel registration announced

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the last date for registering for the free solar panel program, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the last date to avail free solar panel scheme is January 5, 2025. To register for the free solar system, residents need to send their National ID card number (CNIC) to 8800 via SMS or register online through the PITB-designed portal cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk.

This initiative aims to provide free solar panels to Punjab residents, especially those using 100 to 200 units of electricity.

This free solar program, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on 6 December 2024. The program aims to provide relief to citizens struggling with rising electricity prices.

Under the scheme, 100,000 solar systems will be distributed over the next year. Consumers using up to 100 units of electricity monthly will receive 550-watt solar systems, while those consuming up to 200 units will receive 1100-watt solar systems.

The program is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills for eligible consumers and contribute to environmental sustainability by lowering carbon emissions by approximately 57,000 tons annually.

To ensure transparency, a computerized balloting system will be used to select beneficiaries. Verification will involve the reference and CNIC numbers on monthly electricity bills. Additionally, a helpline will be set up to assist consumers with the registration and installation processes.

Authorities emphasised that the solar panels and inverters will be linked to the consumers’ CNICs to prevent theft, and the initiative is anticipated to reduce the federal government’s subsidy burden while promoting renewable energy in Punjab.

