Guidelines issued for solar panel installation

Punjab Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines for solar panel installation across the province.

According to DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, solar systems should only be installed by experts approved by the Alternative Energy Development Board.

He also ordered an immediate review of solar systems already installed on sensitive public buildings including schools, hospitals and government offices.

It is worth mentioning here that solar panel rates dropped in Pakistan as the government has planned a massive cut in net metering rates.

As per details, uncertainty looms around Solar industry in Pakistan following the government’s plan of massive cuts in buyback rates.

In Hyderabad and other regions of Sindh, solar panel rates have registered 25 per cent.

The price of Grade-A 585-watt solar panel, previously sold for Rs. 22,000, has now come down to around Rs. 16,500.

The initiative of dropping buyback rates, aimed at promoting renewable energy use, is now reflecting in the market with a noticeable drop in solar panel prices.

A-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price Imported 545W 16500 JA 540W Single Glass 19000 Canadian 555W Tier 1 19500 JA 540W Double Glass 19000 Canadian 545W Single Glass 19000 JA 530W Single Glass 19000 Longi 550W Single Glass 20000 Canadian Topcon 575W 20500

B-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price JA 550W B Grade 17050 Jinko 550W B Grade 17600 Longi 550W B Grade 18000

Longi Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price 555W Single Glass A Grade 19400 550W Single Glass A Grade 19800

JA Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price 540W Double Glass or Bifacial A Grade 18300 540W Single Glass A Grade 17800

Jinko Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price N-type 575W A Grade 20100

Last month, the Solar Association strongly opposed the government’s decision to reduce solar net metering rates, calling it a detrimental move for the solar sector.

During a press conference, the chairman solar association, Adil Mahmood, criticized the government’s decision to reduce solar rates, stating that it undermines years of investment and efforts to promote solar energy in Pakistan.

Adil Mahmood highlighted that the government, including the President and Prime Minister, had previously encouraged solar investments but has now taken a “U-turn” on their commitments.