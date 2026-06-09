Solar panel prices surge in Pakistan ahead of budget 2026-27

KARACHI: The solar panel prices in Pakistan have witnessed a sharp rise even before the federal budget 2026-27, while fear of further increase if the government raises the General Sales Tax (GST) on solar equipment.

The government is considering increasing GST on solar panels from 10 percent to 18 percent. According to the market sources, the prices of solar panels have already increased by Rs. 7000 to Rs. 9000 per plate, whereas inverter prices are also expected to surge in the coming days.

The prices of a 585-watt solar panel have reached Rs. 27000 from Rs. 18000, while the price of the 645-watt solar panel has surged to Rs. 31200 from Rs. 22000. Likewise, the price of a 720-watt panel has risen from Rs25,000 to Rs33,500.

It is to be remembered that the government is also considering a special scheme for solar energy users in the upcoming fiscal year.

Under the proposed scheme, electricity generated from solar panels installed in rural areas of the country could be credited to the consumers of urban areas.

According to the president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Usman Shaukit, the wheeling policy for solar energy was discussed with the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

He added that under the proposed scheme, the urban residents who do not own land in cities but have property in rural areas can get relief in their electricity bills for their homes or apartments in urban locations by installing solar systems there.