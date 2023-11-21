Solar panels being installed at Dubai Metro and Tram Depots

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the installation of solar energy panels at the Dubai Metro Depots at Jebel Ali and Al Qusais as well as the Tram Depot at Al Safouh. The project, which is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, is set to produce a total of 9,959 megawatts of solar power.

Through this project, RTA is seeking to materialise the Dubai Government’s “Shams Dubai” initiative and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy. It also contributes to the realisation of RTA’s long-term strategy aimed at reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, focusing on three primary sectors: public transportation, buildings and related facilities, and waste management.

The Solar PV power systems represent a key element of sustainable renewable energy sources, which supports RTA’s efforts to improve the efficiency of the infrastructure of facilities. Moreover, solar panels save costs, conserve resources, reduce carbon emissions and enhance environmental sustainability.

The installation of solar panels covers two primary phases. The initial phase is the mechanical setup during which the supporting structures are erected and the PV panels are mounted. The second phase involves the electrical setup, which includes laying out the wiring and establishing connections for the solar energy system. RTA is expected to achieve a total saving of carbon dioxide emissions amounting to 3,962 tons annually.

The total solar energy production amounts to 3,165 megawatts at Jebel Ali Metro Depot, 3,804 megawatts at Al Qusais Metro Depot, and 2,990 megawatts at Al Safouh Tram Depot. The expected lifespan of solar panels is 25-30. A periodic maintenance programme was developed to follow up on energy production readings and monitor the operational efficiency of these facilities.

The solar panel installation project on RTA’s buildings and facilities has been recognised in the MEP Middle East Awards, a reputed regional award that showcases the achievements of individuals, projects and companies in mechanical and electrical engineering.