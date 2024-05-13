Apply THIS simple technique to increase solar panel efficiency

In a recent breakthrough, experts at the University of Ottawa have unveiled a highly efficient technique for enhancing the performance of solar panels.

Their findings reveal that positioning a reflective layer beneath solar panels can significantly augment light absorption, thereby boosting energy generation.

As per the University of Ottawa’s research, the strategy involves incorporating “artificial ground reflectors” or highly reflective white surfaces beneath the panels. This straightforward adjustment resulted in a notable 4.5% uptick in energy output.

“Crucially, these reflectors should be situated directly beneath the solar panels rather than between rows to optimize their effectiveness,” noted a spokesperson.

This exploration into artificial ground reflectors by the University of Ottawa marks the inception of a promising research collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Ongoing investigations led by Mandy Lewis at the University of Ottawa hold significant potential.

Mandy Lewis elaborates that since approximately 4% of the Earth’s land surface comprises sandy deserts, this minor modification could substantially enhance solar energy utilization across diverse geographical locations.

