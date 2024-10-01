Solar panels installed at KMC building to cut energy costs

KARACHI: On the direction of Mayor Karachi, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building is set to reduce its electricity costs with the installation of a solar energy system, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per KMC spokesperson, the solar project, worth Rs 20 million, which includes panels, inverters, and wiring, is expected to generate 650 to 700 units of electricity per day.

A total of 259 solar panels have been installed on the roof of the KMC building, with the initial phase supplying 30 percent of the building’s daily electricity needs, estimated at around 400 kilowatts

The installed system has a current capacity of 150 KW, with plans for gradual expansion.

Once the project is completed in 15 days, solar energy will power all KMC offices. Additionally, during weekends and holidays, surplus electricity will be sold back to the grid, as KMC has obtained a NEPRA license for the system.

This marks a significant step towards sustainable energy use in municipal offices.