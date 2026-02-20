Exclusive: Soldier Bazaar building collapse raises questions over SBCA

KARACHI: After the tragic Gul Plaza fire, another deadly incident has once again exposed unsafe and unchecked construction practices in Karachi.

The building collapse in Soldier Bazaar claimed precious human lives and raised serious questions about regulatory oversight.

The incident has brought the role of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) under scrutiny, with allegations of negligence surfacing following the arrest of the building’s owner.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, the arrested owner and builder, Irshad, made startling revelations about the construction of the building in Soldier Bazaar No. 1.

Irshad admitted that he constructed a three-storey building on a 32-square-yard plot without an approved building plan.

He claimed he had paid a contractor who continued construction, and that despite the building being fully completed, no SBCA official ever visited or questioned the project.

The accused said he had previously worked as a jeweler and later sold kites before constructing the building.

After its completion, he began driving a rickshaw. He maintained that he had not sold the building and that all occupants were tenants.

According to Irshad, he initially rented out a house to two individuals, but eventually eight people began living there.

He said tenants were paying monthly rents ranging between Rs8,000 and Rs10,000. He denied responsibility for the tragedy, instead blaming the residents.

At least 16 people were killed and 14 others injured after a gas leak triggered a powerful explosion, causing the partial collapse of the building in the early hours of the first day of Ramadan.

The blast occurred at the time of Sehri, when residents were preparing their pre-dawn meal, and was so intense that it shook nearby structures.

The tragic incident has intensified concerns over illegal constructions and the effectiveness of regulatory oversight in Karachi.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency teams reached the site immediately after receiving reports of the incident and launched a search and rescue operation. Fourteen people, including the young girl, were pulled alive from the debris.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) declared the explosion a result of a gas leak. According to the BDS in-charge, the kitchen’s gas fittings were faulty, and plastic pipes had been used for gas supply, increasing the risk of leakage.

Officials also revealed that gas compressor machines had been installed in the building. Residents had reportedly been facing gas shortages for several days, and a sudden restoration of high-pressure gas supply the previous night may have contributed to the explosion.