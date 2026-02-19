13 dead after gas compressor explosion causes building collapse in Soldier Bazaar Karachi

KARACHI: At least 13 people were killed and 14 others injured after a gas compressor machine exploded, causing the partial collapse of a residential building in the Soldier Bazaar area of Karachi early Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred at the time of Sehri of the 1st Ramadan, when residents were preparing food. The blast was so powerful that it shook nearby buildings.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency teams reached the site immediately after receiving reports of the incident and launched a rescue operation to pull people trapped under the rubble. However, rescue efforts have been hampered by narrow streets in the area.

Authorities said there are reports that one to two more individuals may still be trapped beneath the debris. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

All injured individuals were shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas compressor pump. Officials clarified that it was neither a gas leakage nor a cylinder explosion.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the blast occurred on the ground floor of the two-story residential building, leading to the collapse of a significant portion of the structure.

Deputy Commissioner East Nasrullah Abbasi stated that the deceased included a young girl and three women. Two deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Nazia and 60-year-old Riaz.

Residents of Karachi have reported ongoing gas shortages, including during Sehri, despite government assurances.

Rescue officials warned that more people may still be trapped under the rubble, and operations are continuing at the site.