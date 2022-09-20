Soldier martyred in attack from across Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred after terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistan Army troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR handout, the incident took place on September 19 (Monday) as terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire.

“Our troops responded befittingly. As per credible intelligence, due to our troops firing terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” the ISPR added.

However, during the fire exchange, 34-year-old Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, a resident of Jaffarabad, was martyred, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan & expects that the Interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future”.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism & such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

On Sept. 13, at least three Pakistani soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across Afghanistan opened fire on the troops stationed in general area of Kharlachi, Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the army’s media wing, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area Karachi of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

“During fire exchange, Naik Muhammad Rehman (age 32 years, resident of Karak), Naik Maweez Khan (age 34 years, resident of Jamrud, Khyber) and Sepoy Irfan Ullah (age 27 years, resident of Dargai, Malakand), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” the ISPR said.

