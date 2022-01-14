Soldier martyred in attack on Bannu check post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a military check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

The military’s media wing said that terrorists had opened fire on a military check post in Bannu’s Jani Khel town on January 13-14 night. The army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, it added.

During intense exchange of fire, a soldier, 26-year-old Sarfaraz Ali, embraced martyrdom.

Earlier in the month, the security forces had conducted separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on the presence of terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) and village Kot Kili in South Waziristan district.

According to the army’s media wing, two terrorists had been killed, three apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to security forces in the operations.

“Weapons and huge cache of ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets were also recovered from the terrorists,” said the ISPR. Two soldiers had embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Faridullah (31) resident of Karak, and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan (29) resident of Dera Ismail Khan, the ISPR said in a press release.

