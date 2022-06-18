Soldier martyred in clash with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Miranshah area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
According to the army’s media wing, the fire exchange between terrorists and the Army troops took place in Miranshah, North Waziristan District.
In a statement, ISPR said that a terrorist, later identified as Ziaullah, was also killed in the exchange of fire. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist, it added.
During exchange of fire, 23-year-old Naik Zahid Ahmad embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly, the ISPR added.
Subsequently, the clearance of the region took place to eliminate any other terrorist elements.