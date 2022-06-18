Soldier martyred in clash with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Miranshah area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the fire exchange between terrorists and the Army troops took place in Miranshah, North Waziristan District.

In a statement, ISPR said that a terrorist, later identified as Ziaullah, was also killed in the exchange of fire. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist, it added.

During exchange of fire, 23-year-old Naik Zahid Ahmad embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly, the ISPR added.

Subsequently, the clearance of the region took place to eliminate any other terrorist elements.

Recently, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan. The ISPR spokesperson said in a statement, that security forces conducted Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in Hassan Khel North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists. During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement reads

Comments