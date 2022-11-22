Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a gun battle with terrorists, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Pakistan Army troops engaged in gunfight with terrorists Sararogha Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan area.

During the intense exchange of fire, 39-year-old Havaldar Umer Hayat from Kohat’s Lachi embraced martyrdom. Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Earlier in November, two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was gunned down in an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

According to ISPR, the exchange of fire took place in the Hilal Khel areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on the night of November 15-16.

“During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” the ISPR said, adding that the terrorist was actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

The ISPR noted that 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad, a resident of Kohat, and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Malakand, were martyred while fighting gallantly.

