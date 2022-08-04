Soldier martyred in Miranshah gunfight

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a clash with terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, one terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

During the clash soldier Ansar Ali, a 30-year-old resident of Narowal was martyred as he fought gallantly, added the ISPR.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist who was killed during the fight with the security forces. Why

“The killed terrorist was involved in attacks on security forces,” said ISPR.

“A search operation is underway to eliminate terrorists from the area. The security forces are committed to the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” it added.

