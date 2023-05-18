Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, an exchange of took place between the security forces and terrorists in the general area of Loesam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one militant during the shootout.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” said the ISPR.

It further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, read the statement.

A day earlier, two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Jani Khel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Jani Khel of Bannu district on ‘reported presence of terrorists in the area’.

“During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists were gunned down,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.