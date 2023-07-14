Soldiers martyred in Balochistan terror attacks laid to rest

Funeral prayers of soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan were offered at their native towns on Friday with full military honours, said ISPR in a statement.

“Burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers/ soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society,” the statement said.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the military’s media wing said.

At least nine Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed after militants launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan on Wednesday.

Separately, three soldiers were martyred while fighting heavily armed terrorists in the Sui district of Balochistan during an operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and heavily armed terrorists during an ongoing operation in Sui district.

“Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is under way to apprehend the remaining terrorists as well. Security forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralise the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan,” the ISPR said.