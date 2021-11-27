Two soldiers martyred in attack on North Waziristan’s military post: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers on Saturday embraced martyrdom after a military post came under attack in North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, terrorists targeted a military post in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan and after an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing identified the soldiers as 27-year-old Naik Rehman, a resident of Chitral, and 22-year-old Lance Naik Arif, a resident of Tank.

It further said that a search operation is being carried out in the surrounding areas to eliminate the absconding terrorists.

In October this year, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an IBO conducted by security forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Miranshah, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.” the ISPR said.

During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist named Ahmedullah was killed, it added. “Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.”

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Khalil resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, the army’s media wing statement read.

