A solo ‘Groot’ movie on the cards for Marvel?

Seems like Groot from ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ is soon going to have a solo film of his own in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After having a shorts spinoff ‘I am Groot’ to the original ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ the tree-like humanoid is believed to be having a full-length movie of its own, as teased by Hollywood star, Vin Diesel.

Diesel, who has voiced the character in the main film and other appearances of Groot, recently enthralled the fans while hinting at the future of the character after the upcoming third volume of ‘Galaxy’.

With an Instagram post about his niece, the ‘Fast & Furious’ star teased that the fans may not have to bid goodbye to their favorite Guardian so soon while hinting towards a possible solo outing of the tree-like alien.

The post by Diesel read, “So my niece called me and said… thank you uncle Vin for making I Am Groot, haha… the shorts written and directed by the talented Kristin Lepore.”

He wrote, “It was a blast making, but it’s also a blast watching it with my angels. No wonder Marvel wants to make the Planet X movie.” The actor also added hashtags ‘Alpha Groot’ and ‘Flora Colossi’ to conclude the post.

For the uninitiated, Planet X is the homeworld of the ‘Flora colossus’, the alien race which Groot comes from. These aliens speak in a similar puzzling dialect to Groot which is understood by only a few including Rocket Racoon.

