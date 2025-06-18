Solo Leveling successor’s live-action movie gets official release date

For anime fans around the world, Solo Leveling may still be riding high in popularity, but its successor, Omniscient Reader, is making headlines with a major update about a live-action film and an upcoming anime adaptation.

The live-action movie based on Omniscient Reader is officially titled The Prophet and will premiere in cinemas across South Korea on 23rd July 2025, according to a new trailer released by Lotte Entertainment.

This trailer has not only confirmed the release date but also revealed exciting first looks at key elements from the original web novel, including the System windows and the mysterious dokkaebi.

These features were major concerns among fans who feared they might be left out of the film, but the latest footage has laid those worries to rest.

Although Solo Leveling set a high standard for action-fantasy adaptations, Omniscient Reader seems poised to challenge its dominance. This latest update has sparked even more comparisons between the two.

Fans are now wondering if Omniscient Reader can go one step further not only matching Solo Leveling’s success but perhaps even surpassing it, particularly as it explores fresh ground with a live-action adaptation ahead of its anime debut.

The film was initially revealed back in 2022 and is now finally gearing up for release next month.

While the first teaser, released in February, faced backlash over its deviations from the source material, the full trailer has done a better job of winning fans over.

Some are still divided, especially over the CGI used for the dokkaebi, but other visual elements, such as the Star Stream System and the ground rats from the subway scene, have been praised.

The star-studded cast including Ahn Hye-seop, Lee Minho, and Jisoo adds extra shine to the film. Even those who may not be fully sold on the adaptation are curious to see how such high-profile talent brings the story to life.

As Solo Leveling continues to dominate anime rankings, fans now have something new to look forward to with Omniscient Reader.

The countdown to The Prophet has begun, and while there are still some concerns to iron out, the film looks set to be a major moment for the franchise. With Solo Leveling paving the way, Omniscient Reader might just be the next big name to take over.