Solterra: Subaru unveils new car

Japanese carmaker Subaru today announced that it will name its new full-electric SUV Solterra.

Designed as a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, the Solterra features a new, dedicated all-electric platform. The joint venture combines Subaru’s expertise in all-wheel drive technology with Toyota’s vehicle electrification technology.

The name Solterra was created using the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth” to represent Subaru’s commitment to deliver traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package.

To create the all-new e-SUBARU Global Platform, the carmaker’s engineers worked to bring together the brand’s all-wheel drive capability, superior driving dynamics and world leading passive safety in a versatile, dedicated EV platform.

The result is a technologically advanced full-electric SUV that is also a truly capable and durable SUV. The Solterra joins the carmaker’s award-winning line-up of SUVs, including the Outback, Forester, Crosstrek and Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid. The Solterra will go on sale in 2022.

