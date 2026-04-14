Sombr announces first-ever North American arena tour

The announcement of Sombr’s first-ever stadium tour is significant. The 20-year-old rising singer will perform in 37 North American arenas as part of his “You Are the Reason” tour, which runs through October and November. Fans can anticipate an intimate yet explosive production—similar to the one that garnered Sombr significant praise on the festival circuit—featuring a lineup of notable supporting performers.

Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, is one of the fastest-rising voices in alternative pop. The musician quickly built a loyal following after making waves with his debut album, I Barely Know Her, in August 2025. His recent Coachella debut, which included a surprise appearance by Billy Corgan for a performance of “1979,” solidified his reputation as a major force. At just 20 years old, Sombr is reaching a career milestone that few artists achieve so early: transitioning from clubs and theaters to packed arenas.

The “You Are the Reason” tour will visit major markets between late September and November 2026. Beginning in Vancouver on September 29, the tour travels south and east through Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Phoenix before arriving in Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin in mid-October. Afterward, the tour moves across the Northeast and South before making a triumphant stop at Madison Square Garden on November 23. Each destination will feature a rotating cast of supporting artists tailored to local lineups.

The packed schedule of opening performers is a major draw for the tour. The British band The Last Dinner Party will play the majority of the U.S. leg, with several appearances by the renowned post-punk revivalists Interpol. Actress-turned-musician Dove Cameron will add star power to the final leg in November, while Tom Odell will bring his sophisticated indie-pop to the California concerts. King Princess, Balu Brigada, The Hellp, and Hannah Jadagu round out the roster, ensuring that fans are exposed to fresh, cross-genre talent at every performance.

“I’m so excited to announce my first arena tour coming to North America. This will be a very special show,” Sombr stated via Instagram.

Fans looking to see Sombr early in the run should plan for October. After arriving in Seattle on October 1, the performer will spend the first half of the month in Portland, Sacramento, San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Arizona. He will then dominate Texas stops in Oklahoma City, Houston, Dallas, and Austin from October 16–20 before moving on to dates in Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, and Charlotte. Every venue is a civic center or prominent arena selected for its acoustics and fan experience, ensuring that every ticket provides value.