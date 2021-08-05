Some Federal Police officials also working in Kuwait Police: sources

ISLAMABAD: Some employees of the federal police are also working at Kuwait police department, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the record of Islamabad police department, the federal police officials have been on leave with salaries. The sources said that the number of federal policemen having government jobs in a foreign country is seven.

“A policeman left the country to meet relatives in Kuwait after getting two years leave from the police department,” sources said.

As per the rules no government employee could get employment in an overseas country.

The top officials of the capital city police were also said to be unaware of the matter.

A departmental inquiry has been launched to look into the facts of the matter.