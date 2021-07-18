Some gas diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Sunday said that some local gas being diverted to the power sector to meet its peak demands, ARY News reported.

The power generation capacity of China Hub power plant has been affected due to a lightning strike, energy minister said in a social media statement.

The water outflows from Mangla Dam has also been lower than the routine, he said.

Hammad Azhar said that some local gas, 3.75% of total, has been diverted to the power sector to meet the electricity demand.

This diversion of gas was a temporary arrangement for a few days, he tweeted.

It is to be mentioned here that China Hub Power Plant has 1260 MW electricity generation capacity.

The SNGPL has recently suspended gas to general industry and CNG sector for an indefinite period.