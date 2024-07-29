Some people in PTI fold not sincere to party: Hamid Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Hamid Khan has said everyone who meets the party leader in jail gives his own interpretation of matters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hamid Khan in an exclusive interview with ARY News said that every visitor gives own version for their personal publicity. “There are some persons who have not been sincere to the party and harming it. Some of them exposed, which included Sher Afzal Marwat, who had his own agenda in the party,” PTI senator said.

“There are some other cases of similar nature, who are creating differences to harm the party,” Hamid Khan said.

He said the PTI’s founder has clear stance that once a person quit the party should not be allowed entry again. “Those who addressed press conferences, made their own party and joined another party, could not return back”, Senator Hamid Khan said.

He said, “Fawad Chaudhry joined the Istehkam Party, was sitting there covering his face with hands,” he said. “Imran Ismail, Fawad and Amir Kiani were among those who made the Istehkam party. Fawad was a planted person in the party for always,” Hamid Khan said.

“Even now what Fawad is doing, he is doing to harm the party from within,” Barrister Hamid said. “According to us, it was a mistake to resign from the assemblies at the time of the no-trust motion,” he said. “Shah Mahmood and Pervaiz Elahi told that Fawad and Shaikh Rashid had forced PTI’s founder to tender resignations,” he said.

Hamid Khan said that the government confounded to announce ban on the PTI after the Supreme Court’s decision about the special seats. “The government actually fearing of the tribunals as the cases of most seats do not require a prolonged inquiry,” Barrister Hamid said.

“Who don’t know that Khawaja Asif has been defeated by Usman Dar’s mother with the margin of 27,000 votes,” he said.

“Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Awn Chaudhry and most of their people have been badly defeated,” PTI leader further said.

“I don’t want to say anything about Fazl ur Rehman as he is now in talks with us”, Hamid Khan said. “His expectations were not fulfilled thus he is doing in frustration, what he is doing now,” PTI senator added.