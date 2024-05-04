Some people trying to push investment out of province: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government’s success being criticized by the residents of the province, ARY News reported.

“Some people are trying for pushing the investment out of the province, which is unacceptable,” CM Shah said while addressing a ceremony here.

He said there was the issue of ‘body bags’ in Karachi prior to 2016. There was a routine of daily up to 25 deaths, Shah said. “There was terrorism and no one thinking about development”.

“We did the unthinkable, Sindh performed the best,” he said. “This is the reason the people of Sindh have given us 117 seats in the assembly in 2024,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“We have to work hard further for Karachi and Hyderabad,” Sindh CM said.

Sindh’s chief minister today inaugurated the “automated fare collection system” of the People’s Bus Service. The passenger could now pay fair with the People’s Bus Service smart card.

Murad Ali Shah, who graced the occasion as chief guest was informed in a briefing that the Sindh intra-district bus service was opened in 2021.

Initially the buses will run on two routes, the Route-1 and Route-9. The first route will be from Model Colony Malir to Tower and the Route-9 will be from Gulshan Hadeed to Tower, the CM was briefed.

Other routes of the bus service will be decided within 90 days.