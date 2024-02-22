Some PML-N people didn’t want to see Nawaz Sharif as PM: Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani has said that some people in party didn’t want to see Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, they are those which used to visit London, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“They are more satisfied with Shehbaz Sharif at the helm,” Senator Kirmani in an interview to ARY News said. “These persons were those who had compelled Nawaz Sharif over extension to Qamar Javed Bajwa,” Kirmani said.

He said the election result is response of the extension vote to Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said Nawaz Sharif is a statesman thus these people like Shehbaz Sharif. “They are those people of compromise, who used to say that Nawaz Sharif always involved in disputes”. “I am a witness that Nawaz Sharif didn’t initiate fight from his side deliberately,” he said.

“When the JIT was working, Nawaz Sharif summoned key ministers and said, he should tender resignation”. “None of them supported the decision, one of them said his project has been in pending, someone said my airplanes are coming”.

“I suggested dissolution of assemblies and announcement of election, which will be resulted in wiping out of the JIT”, he said.

He said during the Panama Papers time Irfan Siddiqui was writing speeches and the narrative. “Khalai Makhlooq and ‘honour the vote’ were his words”, Kirmani said.

“Nawaz Sharif was kept unaware of the meetings between Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar. If you have to meet someone meet him in daylight, why you visit in night to meet, Nawaz Sharif told Shehbaz”.

Senator Kirmani said that Nawaz Sharif is committed to his ideas but surrounding people’s needs change with changing time. “Nawaz Sharif was my leader and will remain so,” he said.

He said, “I didn’t believe earlier but now it seems that a group has pushed me on the sideline”. “Those that have sidelined me, have fall in their own ditch in election, remaining will also face the same fate”.

“If I do not remain in the PML-N, I will prefer to take a break and remain at home for some time,” he said.

“It is time for the entire party to think, where is the heavy mandate winner Nawaz Sharif. Those responsible for this fall of fortunes, will face any action,” he questioned.

“The party assassinated my character over the vote of no-confidence against the Senate chairman. Sadiq Sanjrani called me, but I didn’t hear him and told that my vote belongs to Nawaz Sharif,” Asif Kirmani said.

“These words I am hearing from you, while your party’s people have made promises with me,” Sanjrani told me.

“I was and remains now in contact with Nawaz Sharif,” he said. “I have witnessed the people, casting votes against traditional politics committing an act of rebellion”. “The middle-class youth has committed rebellion against the elite class by casting their votes,” he added.