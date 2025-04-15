Banished for stealing, man plots father’s murder with wife and henchman

KARACHI: In a shocking tale of betrayal and vengeance, a son cast out from his family business for siphoning funds to impress a girlfriend has taken a deadly turn. Allegedly consumed by resentment, he hired a security guard to carry out a chilling plot: the murder of his own father, the patriarch who disowned him.

Danish Mateen, the prime suspect in the case was arrested for plotting the murder of his father who allegedly threw him out of family business for stealing money to impress his girlfriend, has confessed to the crime.

Mateen, a cable business operator, was gunned down on February 18, 2025, in Korangi. As Zaman Town police cracked the case, arresting Mateen’s son, Danish, confessed to plotting the deadly crime.

SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz revealed Danish, motivated by rage, paid a security guard, Siyal Ahmed, Rs3 lac to kill his father.

Despite being married, Danish was involved with a girlfriend. He had embezzled money from the family business to fund his girlfriend, leading to a confrontation where Mateen beat and fired him.

Enraged, Danish used his wife to conduct a recce of his father. On Feb 18, when Mateen left the house, accused Siyal shot him dead. Danish’s brother-in-law was also injured in the attack.

Police arrested five accused, including Danish, in connection with the murder. The shooter, Siyal Ahmed, is still at large, and the police are conducting raids to apprehend him.

SSP Nawaz also noted Danish’s criminal history, including involvement in robberies.

Earlier, in a similar case of patricide, Muhammad Qayyum, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Shahid Siddique, confessed to orchestrating his father’s murder.

The shooter involved in Dr. Siddique’s assassination has been apprehended, DIG Organised Crime Unit, Imran Kishwar said during a press conference. The investigation revealed that Muhammad Qayyum, alongside accomplices Nawaz Ali, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Shahid, and Saqlain Aslam, were behind the plot to kill PTI leader Dr. Shahid Siddique.

Muhammad Qayyum admitted to hiring the assassins due to a personal grievance, striking a deal worth Rs40 million to have his father killed, according to DIG Kishwar. All individuals involved, including the shooters, have been arrested, and the murder weapon has been recovered.

Dr. Shahid Siddique was fatally shot on August 2 in Lahore, Punjab, an incident that sent shockwaves through the community.

According to Karachi police, Qayyum had been planning to kill his father due to a dispute over his marriage. Qayyum had wanted to marry a woman of his choice, but his father had refused.