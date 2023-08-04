29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 4, 2023
Son kills mother for ‘honour’ in Sindh’s Bhit Shah

Bhit Shah: In a tragic incident, a mother was killed by his own son for “honour” in Sindh’s Bhit Shah town of Matiari district, police said Friday.

Police have arrested accused Israr Lashari and launched an investigation into the incident.

Separately, in another incident, two people were killed over “honour killing” in Sindh’s Moro city of Naushahro Feroze district.

Earlier, a 12-year-old boy killed his mother over honour in Gujranwala’s Satellite town.

In a statement, the police said the deceased was walking down the street, the boy came aboding a gown and opened fire at her leaving her dead on the spot while injuring another woman – identified as his aunt.

